Star Spotlight: Platform to showcase children's talent

New Horizon Canadian International School is all set to host a talent show competition titled 'Star Spotlight.' Scheduled for 22 and 24 February from 10am to 4pm.

This competition comes as an exciting opportunity for children aged 2-8 to showcase their flair in Art, Music, Dance, Science Innovations, Poetry, Math, and absolutely any other specialty they want to flaunt, reads a press release.

The event will be held at the school campus, 38/2/B, Dilu Road, New Eskaton, with the content creator and artist Masuda Khan present as special guest.

This delightful talent show will focus on nurturing children's growth by enabling them to explore and showcase their hidden talents. By bringing these little ones under the spotlight, it aims to build confidence and promote an engaging learning environment for all. The competition will be divided into two segments, according to age groups of two to five years and six to eight years.

Participating students will be able to win scholarships and certificates from New Horizon Canadian International School. The first prize presents a 25% scholarship on the school's tuition fees along with a complete waiver on admission fees. The second and third prizes include 20% and 15% scholarships, respectively, along with a complete waiver on admission fees as well. The prizes will be applicable for both groups, amounting to a total of six winners.