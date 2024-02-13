In a compelling demonstration of corporate social responsibility, Star Line presents Hult Prize at ULAB 23/24 OnCampus Program powered by Mughal Kabab House, collaborated with the Social Welfare Club of ULAB to orchestrate an impactful event in collaboration with Mastul Foundation.

This pioneering initiative aimed to uplift the community by imparting crucial first aid knowledge and distributing essential supplies to underprivileged children, reads a press release.

On 10 February, 2024, Sanzid Ahmed Shams, the deputy campus director of Hult Prize at ULAB 23/24, led an enlightening session on "first aid knowledge."

Over 50 students from grades 1 to 7 actively participated in this session. As a tangible outcome, the students of Mastul Foundation in attendance were generously presented with first aid toolboxes, ensuring they have access to vital medical supplies.

Hult Prize at ULAB 23/24 extended support to Mastul Foundation students by providing them "token of love" with school bags and stationery, further enhancing their educational experience.

Additionally, Star Line, the gold sponsor of the Hult Prize at ULAB 23/24, presented Mastul Foundation students with delightful goodie bags, adding an extra layer of joy and excitement to their educational journey.

This collaborative CSR event not only fostered knowledge and well-being but also exemplified the power of partnerships in creating positive change within communities.