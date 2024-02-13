Star Line presents Hult Prize at ULAB 23/24

Corporates

Press Release
13 February, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 03:18 pm

Star Line presents Hult Prize at ULAB 23/24

Press Release
13 February, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 03:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a compelling demonstration of corporate social responsibility, Star Line presents Hult Prize at ULAB 23/24 OnCampus Program powered by Mughal Kabab House, collaborated with the Social Welfare Club of ULAB to orchestrate an impactful event in collaboration with Mastul Foundation. 

This pioneering initiative aimed to uplift the community by imparting crucial first aid knowledge and distributing essential supplies to underprivileged children, reads a press release. 

On 10 February, 2024, Sanzid Ahmed Shams, the deputy campus director of Hult Prize at ULAB 23/24, led an enlightening session on "first aid knowledge." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Over 50 students from grades 1 to 7 actively participated in this session. As a tangible outcome, the students of Mastul Foundation in attendance were generously presented with first aid toolboxes, ensuring they have access to vital medical supplies.

Hult Prize at ULAB 23/24 extended support to Mastul Foundation students by providing them "token of love" with school bags and stationery, further enhancing their educational experience.

Additionally, Star Line, the gold sponsor of the Hult Prize at ULAB 23/24, presented Mastul Foundation students with delightful goodie bags, adding an extra layer of joy and excitement to their educational journey.

This collaborative CSR event not only fostered knowledge and well-being but also exemplified the power of partnerships in creating positive change within communities. 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The company claims the buildings can withstand forces from wind gusts, storms, and earthquakes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

KY Two Tone: From cookie-cutter neighbourhoods to Bangladeshi homes

5h | Habitat
Geometric patterns strike a perfect balance, merging classic charm with a refreshing contemporary touch. Photo: Collected

Geometric patterns in home decor

5h | Habitat
The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

22h | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The unveiling of poetry book 'Namita' by poet Hayat Kamal

The unveiling of poetry book 'Namita' by poet Hayat Kamal

46m | Videos
Delivery riders plan Valentine's Day strike

Delivery riders plan Valentine's Day strike

1h | Videos
World class engine filters are manufacturing in Bogura

World class engine filters are manufacturing in Bogura

3h | Videos
Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives

Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives

6h | Videos