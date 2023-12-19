Star Ceramics takes initiative to address lack of proper sanitation facilities in educational institutions

Star Ceramics, in collaboration with SAK Consumer Products Limited, has undertaken a new initiative to address the lack of proper sanitation facilities in most educational institutions in the country. The absence of basic sanitation facilities is making students vulnerable to various infectious diseases, affecting their health and overall well-being.

In partnership with the Jaago Foundation on World Toilet Day, Star Ceramics and SAK Consumer Products Limited have collaborated to bring about transformative changes in Habigonj School. The goal is to create a conducive learning environment for students and ensure a healthy future for them. As part of this initiative, three bathrooms have been renovated with the aim of providing a sanitary and comfortable environment for both students and teachers. This effort goes beyond meeting the basic sanitary needs and contributes to the overall improvement and dignity of the school.

In addition to the school-focused initiative, Star Ceramics Bangladesh had previously launched the 'Safe Haven' campaign. This campaign aimed to bring about transformative changes in the lives of underprivileged girls. As part of the campaign, several schools were equipped with a 'Pad Bank,' ensuring the availability of reusable sanitary napkins for girls. The campaign seeks to empower girls by providing essential sanitary products, thereby enhancing their well-being and supporting their educational journey.