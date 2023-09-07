Star Ceramics, Shaathi launch 'Safe Haven' campaign to make girls aware of hygiene practices during menstruation

07 September, 2023, 08:05 pm
Star Ceramics, Shaathi launch 'Safe Haven' campaign to make girls aware of hygiene practices during menstruation

Star Ceramics, Shaathi launch &#039;Safe Haven&#039; campaign to make girls aware of hygiene practices during menstruation

In a joint effort to drive positive change in the lives of underprivileged adolescent girls,  Star Ceramics, a manufacturer of premium tiles and sanitaryware products in  Bangladesh, has partnered with Shaathi, a pioneering social enterprise specialising in  reusable sanitary napkins. 

This innovative collaboration has led to the creation of the  'Safe Haven' campaign, with the goal to raise awareness about safe hygiene practices  during menstruation and provide sustainable solutions to girls in need, reads a press release.

Since its inception, the campaign has been dedicated to reaching out to young girls in  marginalized communities. The core objective is to break down the barriers that hinder  their access to proper menstrual hygiene education and resources. Through 'Safe  Haven,' Star Ceramics and Shaathi are not only providing knowledge about safe  practices but also addressing the lack of access to sanitary products that many girls  face.  

A number of schools have been transformed into safe spaces equipped with 'Pad  Banks.' These 'Pad Banks' house reusable sanitary napkins that are available for any  girl who requires them within the school.  

The schools benefiting from this initiative include:  

  • Shantibag High School  
  • South Zone Pre-Cadet School and College, Vatara  
  • Ahmedbagh Adarsha High School, Ahmedbag, Basabo  
  • Fatema Tuz Zohra Mohila Madrasha, Rampura  
  • Ideal Kindergarten & High School, Korail  
  • Rampura Ekramunnesa Girls' High School, Rampura  
  • Maa-Moriom KinderGarten & High School, Korail • I.P.H School & College,  Mohakhali  
  • Dweep Ideal School, Solmaid Sarkar Bari, Vatara  
  • Patshala, Korail 

'Safe Haven' campaign was held at Pathshala Korail, setting an example of the  transformation that can occur when businesses prioritize the well-being of their  communities.

The release stated, "The 'Safe Haven' campaign serves as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a  brighter, healthier future for these young girls. It showcases the power of collaboration  between socially responsible organizations and the impact that can be achieved when  resources are channeled toward creating positive change in society. Through the  dedication of Star Ceramics and Shaathi, the lives of countless young girls are being  positively impacted, fostering a more inclusive and equitable society for all."

