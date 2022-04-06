Standard Express USA inc holds its board of directors meeting

Standard Express USA inc, a subsidiary company of Standard Bank, has held a meeting of its Board of Directors on Tuesday (5 April).

The virtual meeting was presided over by Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of Standard Bank's Board of Directors and Director of Standard Express USA inc, reads a press release.

Managing Director of the bank and Director of Standard Express USA inc Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Deputy Managing Director and COO of SBL Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza, Head of International Division Gazi Mahmud Hassan, Head of Remittance Rebeka Sultana and CEO of Standard Express USA Mohammad Malek addressed the virtual meeting.