Standard Chartered’s Digital Trade Counter wins Digital Experience of the Year at Asian Experience Awards 2022

Standard Chartered's Digital Trade Counter (DTC) recently won the title of "Digital Experience of the Year – Banking" at the Asian Experience Awards 2022.

Launched in 2021, through the Digital Trade Counter, clients are empowered to upload and track documents and trade financing applications at any time and from anywhere, said a press release.

Standard Chartered's Digital Trade Counter exemplifies the Bank's commitment to creating a best-in-class digital banking experience for clients and stakeholders.

As an online drop-off solution, available on Straight2Bank NextGen, the DTC serves to simplify the document submission and status-tracking process for both local and international businesses.

Operating on a single online platform, Standard Chartered's Digital Trade Counter significantly improves a client's trade document submission experience, allowing new and existing clients to manage all their trade application needs with greater ease, efficiency, security, and transparency. Removing time-intensive manual processes promotes digital adoption while making all associated operations more sustainable.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Charted Bangladesh, said,

"Technology and digital platforms are increasingly enabling us to transcend traditional borders, connecting trade corridors with seamless flows and greater transparency – resulting in an elevated experience for all of our valued clients. Solutions like Standard Chartered's Digital Trade Counter are yet another step in our mission to help create a more digital, low-carbon, and innovation-driven economy. We are grateful to our clients, regulators, and other stakeholder for making this accomplishment possible."

