Standard Chartered wins three awards at Visa’s Payments Excellence Awards 2024

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has been honored with three prestigious awards at Visa's Payments Excellence Awards 2024, held as part of the "Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh 2024." The bank received the event's most anticipated award in the credit card category, securing the "Excellence in Consumer Cards – Credit" accolade. Additionally, it was recognized with the "Excellence in Contactless Payments – Issuer" and "Excellence in Cross-Border Payments – Credit" awards, reflecting Standard Chartered's commitment to advancing a cashless economy and delivering secure, seamless payment experiences for customers.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, remarked, "As we journey with Bangladesh toward a cashless future, we are grateful for partners like Visa, who share our vision. We look forward to further collaboration with Visa to support Bangladesh's growth by encouraging secure, simple, and safe payment solutions." He extended his gratitude to the bank's customers, regulators, and partners for their continuous trust and thanked his colleagues, whose dedication made these achievements possible.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy and Mohammad Lutful Habib, Managing Director and Wealth and Retail Banking Head of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, received the awards on behalf of the bank.

With a legacy of over 119 years in Bangladesh, Standard Chartered remains the country's only multinational universal bank, committed to promoting development and inclusion. Known for pioneering digital payments, Standard Chartered offers innovative credit and debit card solutions designed to enhance the lives of customers. Through ongoing investments in communities and innovative products, the bank plays a vital role in enabling customers to save, spend, and access exceptional rewards and offers.

Visa Inc., a global leader in digital payments, is dedicated to connecting the world through its secure, reliable payment network, supporting the growth of individuals, businesses, and economies worldwide.