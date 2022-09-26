Standard Chartered, Tarupallab plant 2,000 trees for greener future

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 11:13 am

Standard Chartered, Tarupallab plant 2,000 trees for greener future

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 11:13 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (SCB) recently completed a three-month-long tree plantation drive – reiterating the bank's commitment to building a greener future.

Consisting of eight individual tree plantation efforts in locations across Bangladesh, the initiative mobilised hundreds of staff from the Bank's various workspaces to plant a total of 2,000 saplings.

As part of the bank's tree plantation drive, saplings with nutrient value, economic importance, timber value, rare species, and ornamental value were planted, reads an official press release.

The largest of the tree plantation initiatives took place at Hamdard University in Sonargaon. Over 200 participants joined hands to plant 500 saplings on the premises.

Among those present were SCB's Enamul Huque, managing director, head of client coverage, corporate, commercial and institutional banking; Sabbir Ahmed, managing director, head of consumer, private and business banking; Bitopi Das Chowdhury, head of corporate affairs, brand & marketing. Tarupallab's General Secretary Mokarram Hossain was also present.

In August of this year, SCB introduced several initiatives aimed at cutting down on energy consumption and driving efficiency across all of the bank's office spaces and branches.

The bank also launched the "Embracing Sustainability Challenge" – a country-wide challenge that moves members of the bank's footprint to think greener, approach sustainability as a way of life, and lead by example. As part of last year's efforts, 1,600 trees were planted by the bank in partnership with Tarupallab.

