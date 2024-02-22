Standard Chartered provides Berger Paints with integrated Host-to-Host solution to power cashless payment journey

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently signed an agreement with Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (Berger Paints) to automate Berger Paint's local payments.

The Host-to-Host solution (H2H) will enable Berger Paints to process domestic payments directly from their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system – without any manual intervention. Standard Chartered was the first bank in Bangladesh to pioneer the implementation of Host-to-Host integration to digitise cash management for a variety of clients and is now supporting the country's largest paint manufacturer to embark on a cashless journey.

Standard Chartered's Host-to-Host solution enables direct integration between the Bank and corporate systems – facilitating automated processing and leading to greater operational efficiency, improved productivity, and effective working capital management. It is a secure automated solution for high volume data transfer between the Bank and its clients. Sophisticated Host-to-Host connectivity gives clients the flexibility to access payment reports that align with preferred file formats, network protocols, and security standards.

Luthful Arefin Khan, Head of Transaction Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "To keep pace with today's ever-changing global economy, businesses must consistently prioritise innovation and adaptability. At Standard Chartered, we remain committed to service excellence and to driving value through cutting-edge cash management solutions. Our Host-to-Host connectivity allows our wide base of clients to enjoy tangible process improvements; lower levels of risk and human error; reduced manual intervention; and the ease and security of digital connectivity. We are grateful to play a role moving the needle forward for Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited as they set out on their digital cash management journey – we look forward to seeing what lies ahead."

Sazzad Rahim Chowdhury, Chief Financial Officer and Director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, said, "Standard Chartered Bangladesh has always been our significant business partner. Host-to-Host is an effective solution to make our payments and reporting simplified. We will leverage on this new solution to make our business operations more efficient, secure, and cost effective. I would like to thank Standard Chartered Bangladesh and wish them all the best for keeping their client's business interests as the highest priority."

A signing ceremony to inaugurate the Host-to-Host connectivity was held Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited's Head Office in Uttara. The event was attended by senior officials from Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited.

With over 119 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh. The Bank's commitment to service excellence – to ensure efficiency and accuracy across all daily cash, trade, and working capital operations – continues to be a driving force. Currently, Standard Chartered brings a wide range of digital offerings, state-of-the-art products, and bespoke solutions to the table in order to support clients and their evolving cash management needs.

With the entry of Berger Paints into the Bangladesh market, the country has been able to benefit from more than 250 years of global paint industry experience. Over the decades, Berger has evolved to become the leading paint solutions provider in Bangladesh and has diversified into every sphere of the industry – from Decorative Paints to Industrial, Marine, and Powder Coatings.