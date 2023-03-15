Standard Chartered organises discussion on using innovation and technology to embrace equity

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently curated an open panel that explored the importance of leveraging technology and innovation to embrace equity, ensure accessibility, and promote fairness across various dimensions of work and life. 

Zeeshan Zakaria, co-founder and chief operations officer of Shikho; Tawhida Shiropa, founder and chief executive officer of Moner Bondhu; and Reyasat Chowdhury, co-founder and chief executive officer of Shuttle, brought forth a number of key insights and talking points during the panel, reads a press release. 

As part of the discussion, all three panellists took the time to reflect on and speak about their careers and experiences. They also provided the audience with ideas, insights, and tools to inspire future discussions and decisions.

The event is part of the bank's continued International Women's Day 2023 celebrations and emphasises Standard Chartered's commitment to lifting participation across marginalised communities. 

The bank has also organised employee volunteering opportunities and avenues to promote digital learning in honour of International Women's Day. 

