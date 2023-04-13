Standard Chartered helps development sector clients to fight financial crime

Corporates

Press Release
13 April, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 10:32 pm

Related News

Standard Chartered helps development sector clients to fight financial crime

Press Release
13 April, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 10:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently organised a specialised training session on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) for clients belonging to the development sector.

The training session touched on the impact of money laundering – in particular, the ways in which it diverts funds and resources away from economically and socially productive uses, said a press release.

By highlighting the negative impact of money laundering, the session provided attendees with the knowledge needed to better equip them to safeguard against such AML risks and work towards curbing financial crime.

In order to best serve the attendees present, the session was tailored to focus on regulatory requirements pertaining to development sector organisations and their activities. The training session touched on international best practices and provided key tips on how organisations can strengthen their controls on fraud, anti-money laundering, and counter terrorist financing to mitigate criminal economic activity.

Enamul Huque, managing director, head of Client Coverage, Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Standard Chartered is on the front lines when it comes to fighting financial crime. In order to effectively combat money laundering and its various negative impacts, we have teamed up with partners across various industries to create solutions and enhance our collective knowledge base. The bank is also deeply committed to spreading awareness and ensuring knowledge sharing on the country's tax laws and regulations with clients to help mitigate financial crime risks. We believe that by hosting training sessions such as this one, we can all play a role in safeguarding against financial crime risks."

As the nation's long-term partner in progress, Standard Chartered has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of resilience. For more than 118 years, the Bank has been dedicated to driving commerce and growth without leaving people behind, negatively impacting the planet, or creating divisions that diminish our sense of community. As an engine of development, the Bank is committed to building and maintaining defences against financial crime, reads the release.

Standard Chartered

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

12h | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

12h | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

1d | Health

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

4h | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

5h | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

2h | TBS World
All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

7h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner