Standard Chartered group Chairman José Viñals visits Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
17 December, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 02:55 pm

Related News

Standard Chartered group Chairman José Viñals visits Bangladesh

Press Release
17 December, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 02:55 pm
José Viñals, group chairman, Standard Chartered. Photo: Courtesy
José Viñals, group chairman, Standard Chartered. Photo: Courtesy

Standard Chartered group Chairman José Viñals landed in Dhaka earlier this week for his second official visit to Bangladesh. The Bank previously welcomed José to Bangladesh in 2018.

As part of his four-day visit, José met regulators, senior government officials and economists. José also took the time to sit down with and get to know the Bank's clients, along with other key players within Bank's far-reaching network, reads a press release.

The core agenda of José's visit was to better understand Bangladesh's current growth momentum; gain insight into how market dynamics are shifting, and get a refreshed look at how the Bank can play a key role in Bangladesh's journey of prosperity and progress.

Throughout his visit, José explored how Standard Chartered Bangladesh is driving digital adoption, enabling clients to reach new heights, facilitating landmark projects, and accelerating sustainability.

José spent some of his time in Bangladesh with the beneficiaries of Standard Chartered's community programme with UCEP Bangladesh which drives re-skilling and employment reintegration efforts. The joint initiative between the Bank and UCEP is helping approximately 2,400 individuals to learn, earn, and grow.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "The world has been facing extraordinary challenges over the last three years with the pandemic and geo-political tensions, which have generated global economic headwinds that have reached the shores of Bangladesh as well. However, we strongly believe that the near-term challenges do not define the potential opportunities that Bangladesh offers."

"José's second visit in four years is a testament to the confidence of the board of Standard Chartered and expresses the Bank's long-term commitment to being the partner in progress to our beloved nation," he added.

José was appointed to Standard Chartered in October 2016 and became Group Chairman in December 2016. He also Chairs the Governance and Nomination Committee. José was appointed Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank in April 2019. José has substantial experience in the international regulatory arena and has an exceptional understanding of the economic, financial, and political dynamics of our markets and of global trade, and a deep and broad network of decision-makers in the jurisdictions across the Bank's footprint. José is Co-Chair of the United Nations Alliance of Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) and a board member of the Institute of International Finance (IIF). He is also a member of the board of directors of the Bretton Woods Committee, member of the Leadership Council of CityUK, member of the World Economic Forum's Community of Chairpersons, and a board member of the Social Progress Initiative.

Standard Chartered / José Viñals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashy Drongo takes nectar. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ashy Drongo: 'Never.. it asked a crumb of me.'

33m | Panorama
In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

21h | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

1d | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

1d | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

2d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!
Analysis

Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!