Standard Chartered group Chairman José Viñals visits Bangladesh

Standard Chartered group Chairman José Viñals landed in Dhaka earlier this week for his second official visit to Bangladesh. The Bank previously welcomed José to Bangladesh in 2018.

As part of his four-day visit, José met regulators, senior government officials and economists. José also took the time to sit down with and get to know the Bank's clients, along with other key players within Bank's far-reaching network, reads a press release.

The core agenda of José's visit was to better understand Bangladesh's current growth momentum; gain insight into how market dynamics are shifting, and get a refreshed look at how the Bank can play a key role in Bangladesh's journey of prosperity and progress.

Throughout his visit, José explored how Standard Chartered Bangladesh is driving digital adoption, enabling clients to reach new heights, facilitating landmark projects, and accelerating sustainability.

José spent some of his time in Bangladesh with the beneficiaries of Standard Chartered's community programme with UCEP Bangladesh which drives re-skilling and employment reintegration efforts. The joint initiative between the Bank and UCEP is helping approximately 2,400 individuals to learn, earn, and grow.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "The world has been facing extraordinary challenges over the last three years with the pandemic and geo-political tensions, which have generated global economic headwinds that have reached the shores of Bangladesh as well. However, we strongly believe that the near-term challenges do not define the potential opportunities that Bangladesh offers."

"José's second visit in four years is a testament to the confidence of the board of Standard Chartered and expresses the Bank's long-term commitment to being the partner in progress to our beloved nation," he added.

José was appointed to Standard Chartered in October 2016 and became Group Chairman in December 2016. He also Chairs the Governance and Nomination Committee. José was appointed Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank in April 2019. José has substantial experience in the international regulatory arena and has an exceptional understanding of the economic, financial, and political dynamics of our markets and of global trade, and a deep and broad network of decision-makers in the jurisdictions across the Bank's footprint. José is Co-Chair of the United Nations Alliance of Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) and a board member of the Institute of International Finance (IIF). He is also a member of the board of directors of the Bretton Woods Committee, member of the Leadership Council of CityUK, member of the World Economic Forum's Community of Chairpersons, and a board member of the Social Progress Initiative.