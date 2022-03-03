Standard Chartered donates Oxygen generator plant at Chattogram Maa-Shishu O General Hospital

Corporates

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 05:30 pm

Standard Chartered donates Oxygen generator plant at Chattogram Maa-Shishu O General Hospital

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 05:30 pm
Standard Chartered donates Oxygen generator plant at Chattogram Maa-Shishu O General Hospital

Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh has partnered with Chattogram Maa-Shishu O General Hospital to ensure reliable supply of life-saving oxygen at the hospital. 

Under the partnership, Standard Chartered has donated Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) Oxygen plant, enabling the hospital to become self-sufficient with dedicated oxygen supply. 

The total installed capacity of this plants will exceed 436 litres per minute, read a press release.

Among other, Mahbubul Alam, president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Nasser Ejaz Vijay, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Bitpi Das Chowdhury, head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing; Prof MA Taher Khan, chairman of the executive committee of Chattogram Maa-Shishu O General Hospital; and Prof Dr Wazir Ahmed, director of the Institute of Child Health, were present at the inauguration ceremony held on 3 March at Chattogram Maa-Shishu O General Hospital.

Nasser Ejaz Vijay, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh, said, "Standard Chartered Bank aimed to help the people of this country to overcome the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. We have taken various steps to ensure the livelihood of all. We are grateful to Chattogram Maa-Shishu O General Hospital as a partner in fulfilling this goal. We will continue to help the victims of Covid through various initiatives."

