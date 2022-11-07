Standard Chartered disburses Governor Scholarship to 80 promising students at University of Dhaka

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has recently disbursed the prestigious Governor Scholarship to 20 top students from the University of Dhaka's Department of Development Studies and 60 top students from the university's Department of Economics.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has been a steward of the Governor Scholarship for over a decade.

An event was hosted in this regard at the University of Dhaka's Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor, Bangladesh Bank, attended the event as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The Governor Scholarship is a merit and need-based reward that is given to students in recognition of their strong academic performance. The accolade commemorates the role that the Central Bank's Governor plays in crafting policy and driving economic development while simultaneously highlighting the next generation of leaders and their limitless potential.

Powering the Governor Scholarship is tied to the bank's goals to build a culture of learning that empowers individuals to grow, follow their aspirations, and embrace skills needed for the future.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer; Bitopi Das Chowdhury, head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank; Prof Dr Ziaur Rahman, dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; Prof Dr MM Akash, chairman, Department of Economics; Prof Dr Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, chairman, Department of Development Studies were also present.

Prof Dr Farid Uddin Ahmed, vice chancellor, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, also attended the event as a patron of the Dhaka University Economics Department Alumni Association (DUEDAA).

The deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, said, "Governor Scholarship is a recognition for the best of the best from these two departments of Dhaka University. The students have greatly benefited from this scholarship provided by Standard Chartered Bank. For that, I thank Standard Chartered for this initiative.

"It is the responsibility of both organisations and individuals to support the development of the society. I hope other groups and private universities will come forward to facilitate higher studies and contribute to the growth of the nation," he added.

CEO of Standard Chartered Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "The correlation between education and social and economic development is clear. When we work to make education opportunities available to our most promising young students, we are making an investment in Bangladesh's future. Standard Chartered is proud to cap off another year by providing students with the resources needed to help make their dreams a reality."

With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh.

The bank has been a provider of the Governor Scholarship since 2009. Thus far, the bank has overseen the disbursement of 812 scholarships under this framework.

The bank's commitment to promoting economic and social development in Bangladesh is centred around principles of sustainability and equity.

SCB's landmark community engagement programme, Futuremakers by Standard Chartered is working to empower the next generation to learn, earn, and grow.