Standard Chartered disburses Governor Scholarship to 80 promising students at University of Dhaka

Corporates

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 06:46 pm

Related News

Standard Chartered disburses Governor Scholarship to 80 promising students at University of Dhaka

Governor Scholarship marks 12 years of empowering brilliant scholars

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 06:46 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has recently disbursed the prestigious Governor Scholarship to 20 top students from the University of Dhaka's Department of Development Studies and 60 top students from the university's Department of Economics.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has been a steward of the Governor Scholarship for over a decade.

An event was hosted in this regard at the University of Dhaka's Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor, Bangladesh Bank, attended the event as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The Governor Scholarship is a merit and need-based reward that is given to students in recognition of their strong academic performance. The accolade commemorates the role that the Central Bank's Governor plays in crafting policy and driving economic development while simultaneously highlighting the next generation of leaders and their limitless potential.

Powering the Governor Scholarship is tied to the bank's goals to build a culture of learning that empowers individuals to grow, follow their aspirations, and embrace skills needed for the future.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer; Bitopi Das Chowdhury, head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank; Prof Dr Ziaur Rahman, dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; Prof Dr MM Akash, chairman, Department of Economics; Prof Dr Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, chairman, Department of Development Studies were also present.

Prof Dr Farid Uddin Ahmed, vice chancellor, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, also attended the event as a patron of the Dhaka University Economics Department Alumni Association (DUEDAA). 

The deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, said, "Governor Scholarship is a recognition for the best of the best from these two departments of Dhaka University. The students have greatly benefited from this scholarship provided by Standard Chartered Bank. For that, I thank Standard Chartered for this initiative.

"It is the responsibility of both organisations and individuals to support the development of the society. I hope other groups and private universities will come forward to facilitate higher studies and contribute to the growth of the nation," he added.

CEO of Standard Chartered Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "The correlation between education and social and economic development is clear. When we work to make education opportunities available to our most promising young students, we are making an investment in Bangladesh's future. Standard Chartered is proud to cap off another year by providing students with the resources needed to help make their dreams a reality."

With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh.

The bank has been a provider of the Governor Scholarship since 2009. Thus far, the bank has overseen the disbursement of 812 scholarships under this framework.

The bank's commitment to promoting economic and social development in Bangladesh is centred around principles of sustainability and equity.

SCB's landmark community engagement programme, Futuremakers by Standard Chartered is working to empower the next generation to learn, earn, and grow.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh / scholarship / University of Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

8h | Brands
Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

8h | Brands
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

21h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

1d | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation