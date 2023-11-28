Standard Chartered claims three awards at Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently received three awards at the Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023.

During the awards ceremony, the Bank won in the following categories, "Excellence in Mastercard Contactless (Issuing)," "Excellence in Mastercard Credit Business (International)," and "Excellence in Mastercard Business (Innovation)," reads a press release.

With a strong focus on pioneering change and launching new customer-centric solutions, Standard Chartered Bangladesh remains dedicated to facilitating seamless, convenient, and faster payment experiences for all stakeholders. The Bank's credit and debit card offerings incorporate state-of-the-art innovation and technology, which help make a difference in cardholders' lives.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer, of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Standard Chartered Bangladesh remains dedicated to seizing new opportunities that enable us to deliver products and benefits that bring our physical and digital worlds together. We are transforming our digital core, building platforms to provide clients with best-in-class experiences beyond borders, and launching new customer-centric solutions. We would like to extend a big thank you to our customers, clients, regulators, and stakeholders for their continued trust and support. It is an honour to be recognised by our long-standing partner, Mastercard."

With over 118 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh. Standard Chartered remains committed to driving commerce and development by investing in communities, expanding the reach and scale of services to promote greater inclusion, and creating new opportunities for stakeholders. Over the years, the Bank has earned the distinction of being an innovator in the market with many firsts.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Mastercard is dedicated to connecting and powering an inclusive digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible.