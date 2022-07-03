Standard Chartered, CAMPE to support 15,000 flood-impacted with emergency relief

Corporates

03 July, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 05:00 pm

Related News

Standard Chartered, CAMPE to support 15,000 flood-impacted with emergency relief

03 July, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 05:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) will deliver emergency essentials and other necessary aid to flood-impacted individuals across Sylhet.

As part of the bank's immediate response to the recent flood situation, packages containing emergency food and hygiene supplies have already been disbursed to 5,000 beneficiaries. More 10,000 beneficiaries will be supported through the next phase of the initiative, reads a press release.

Each relief package is structured to feed a family of five for up to two weeks and ensures that families are able to keep themselves and their surroundings clean. Food supplies being provided to all 15,000 beneficiaries follow standard nutrition and calorie intake guidelines.

ORSaline-N has also been provided as part of the distribution to help stave off waterborne illness.

This emergency intervention delivers aid to vulnerable communities who have been hard hit by recent flooding across northern Bangladesh. Beneficiaries for this emergency intervention include families with little to no income opportunities, households led by women and widows, individuals residing in slums, those with disabilities, and members of ethnic and religious minority groups.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Estimates show that at the flood peak, 72% of the Sylhet district was submerged. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by this devastating calamity. We sincerely hope that these essential food and hygiene supplies will keep families safe and nourished in the coming two weeks, while they recover and get back on their feet. Unfortunately, these recent floods are the worst our country has seen in the last few decades. We will continue to monitor the current situation and ensure that vulnerable members of our community get the help that they need."

Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director, Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE), said, "The recent floods have shown us the fury of nature, but also given us the confidence to rely on the strength and resilience of our people. We appreciate the proactive moves taken by Standard Chartered Bangladesh to reach out to flood-affected communities with timely help through CAMPE and its local partner organisations. We need to continue this partnership to help distressed communities in their rehabilitation efforts, particularly in helping learners to get back to schools with necessary reading and writing materials. Bangladesh has been managing disasters well and will continue to do so in partnership with all stakeholders like government agencies, NGOs, and the private sector."

Following the disbursement of relief packages to 15,000 beneficiaries, the bank will work to enable long-term recovery in an effort to mitigate the lasting impacts of the year's catastrophic flooding. As part of this, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is working closely with execution partners to address two post-flood challenges – diminished access to healthcare and resources, along with job loss and the need for reskilling and reintegration into the economy.

With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is dedicated to driving commerce and growth without leaving people behind, negatively impacting the planet, or creating divisions that diminish our sense of community. The bank's community initiatives over the years have focused on economic empowerment of marginalised communities; bridging the gender gap; improving access to health, education, and financial literacy.

Raising awareness about the environment and working to combat climate change has been a top priority for the Bank given the extreme risk the climate crisis poses to communities across Bangladesh. The world today is grappling with challenges that are unprecedented ­– both in terms of scope and scale. To deal with immediate challenges brought on by the pandemic, Standard Chartered is working with development sector partners to deliver aid and essentials to hard-hit communities and to support frontline health services. To enable longer-term recovery, the bank is focused on empowering communities via education, skills development, workforce reintegration, health interventions, and digital innovation.

Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) is an advocacy and campaign network that has been operating in Bangladesh since 1991. CAMPE works closely with the government, policymakers, and development partners and with different national, regional, and global forums and actors.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh / Flood Relief / Campaign for Popular Education (Campe)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

5h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

6h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

8h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

7h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

7h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

19h | Videos
Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years