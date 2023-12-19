Standard Chartered to bolster Kumudini Hospital with uninterrupted flow of essential medical oxygen

19 December, 2023, 09:50 pm
Standard Chartered to bolster Kumudini Hospital with uninterrupted flow of essential medical oxygen

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Chartered Bangladesh is financing the installation of a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plant on the grounds of Kumudini Hospital in Mirzapur, Tangail.

This donation will significantly enhance the hospital's capacity and resilience by establishing a reliable and self-sufficient source of medical oxygen for ailing patients. The PSA Oxygen Plant will ensure a continuous supply of 600 litres/minute of oxygen to approximately 150 ailing patients per day – during both peak demand periods and in times of unforeseen medical emergencies. Standard Chartered's investment in cutting-edge technology will strengthen Kumudini Hospital's capacity to provide critical care services to the community.

The ability to ensure seamless access to medical oxygen is a game-changer for community hospitals as such resources are known to be scarce outside of urban locales. Each year, Kumudini Hospital provides approximately 350,000 individuals with out-patient services and 48,000 individuals with in-patient services. With the Bank's help, Kumudini Hospital will be able to provide essential medical oxygen to critical patients needed respiratory support across the hospital.

In 2022, Standard Chartered provided PSA Oxygen Plants to three hospitals across Bangladesh: Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital, TMSS Medical College & Rafatullah Community Hospital, and United Trust M A Rashid Hospital. The total installed capacity of the three previously installed plants exceeds 1,300 litres/minute.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "We believe that collaboration with healthcare providers will help build healthy and thriving communities. Standard Chartered Bangladesh is proud to partner with Kumudini Hospital, a premier charitable organisation in setting up an on-site Medical Oxygen Plant. By harnessing air as the key resource, the PSA Oxygen Plant will generate reliable medical oxygen while assuring a financially sustainable solution for our partner. This, in turn, will contribute to Kumudini Hospital's ability to extend high-quality healthcare to a community in need."

Rajiv Prasad Shaha, Managing Director, Kumudini Welfare Trust, said, "Kumudini believes in partnership to push forward progress and render services to the community we live in. The support that we receive from Standard Chartered shall invariably make our work easier and help those who need it most – the patients. We at Kumudini would always like to walk together with Standard Chartered to contribute more to the betterment of our disadvantaged populace."

As the nation's long-term partner in progress, Standard Chartered has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of growth and resilience. For more than 118 years, the Bank has remained dedicated to driving commerce and development by investing in communities; expanding the reach and scale of services and initiatives to promote greater inclusion; and creating new opportunities for stakeholders. Standard Chartered's community engagement and sustainability initiatives over the years have focused on economic empowerment; improving access to health, education, financial literacy; supporting agricultural innovation; promoting sports, arts, and culture as drivers of positive social transformation; and combatting climate change.

Founded in 1947, the Kumudini Welfare Trust of Bengal (BD) Limited is one of the oldest and largest charitable organisations in Bangladesh. Kumudini Hospital is private hospital in Tangail that is managed by Kumudini Welfare Trust. The hospital is funded by the Trust and provides free healthcare. The services at Kumudini Hospital are augmented by faculty members from Kumudini Women's Medical College and student nurses from Kumudini Nursing School & College.

