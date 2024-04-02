Standard Chartered Bangladesh recognised as 'Best Bank for Sustainable Finance'

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recognised as 'Best Bank for Sustainable Finance'

Press Release
02 April, 2024

Standard Chartered was recently recognised as the "Best Bank for Sustainable Finance" in Bangladesh at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2024. 

This prestigious honour underscores the Bank's unwavering commitment to sustainability, and innovation, and to driving positive change within Bangladesh's dynamic financial landscape, reads a press release.

The Bank received this recognition for financing environmentally friendly manufacturing; executing the nation's first Green Bond and Green Zero-Coupon Bond; extending agriculture credit; and launching several comprehensive community engagement initiatives. 

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Bangladesh stands at a critical juncture – balancing rapid economic growth with pressing environmental and social challenges. Sustainable finance is a powerful catalyst for addressing these challenges, aligning financial activities with environmental, social, and governance principles to create lasting value. It is predicted that the value of this market will grow by 20% a year for the next decade to reach almost USD 30 trillion by 2032. In line with this, the sustainable finance landscape in Bangladesh is evolving rapidly, driven by increasing awareness, regulatory support, and market demand for responsible and ethical financial products and services. We are proud to be able to lead this evolution, leveraging our expertise, resources, and partnerships to drive positive impact and build a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable Bangladesh."

Standard Chartered has had a long commitment to Sustainable Finance and supporting the movement of capital from developed to emerging markets. The Bank has the financial expertise, governance frameworks, innovative thinking, technology, and geographical reach to get capital from where it exists to the markets where it matters the most. With over 119 years of uninterrupted presence, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh. Standard Chartered's commitment to support Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity saw the bank secure 30 major international awards in 2023.

The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2024 shines the spotlight on the trailblazing corporates and institutions, the best deals, and the individuals who are making a difference. This year's awards programme highlights how collectively domestic and regional banks, as well as international banks, are integrating and supporting sustainable finance to support the region's green transition and social development.
 

