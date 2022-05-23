Standard Chartered Bangladesh receives “Best CSR Bank” accolade at Int’l Finance Awards

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has recently won the "Best CSR Bank" accolade in Bangladesh at the International Finance Awards for its innovative community engagement initiatives.

The bank was recognised by International Finance for its commitment to empower members of the community and for enabling both long-term and sustainable progress, growth, and recovery, said a press release.

According to the media release, Standard Chartered Bangladesh has facilitated lasting economic and social recovery while addressing the pressing need to save lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To deal with immediate challenges, the bank has worked with development sector partners to deliver aid and essentials to communities hit hard by the pandemic and to support frontline health services.

To enable longer-term recovery, the bank focused on empowering individuals through education, skill development, and workforce reintegration. Standard Chartered Bangladesh has also launched community initiatives centred on health, environment, and sustainability in recent months.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the need for a multi-pronged approach, addressing both the short-term needs and long-term aspirations of our communities.

"The employment and entrepreneurship opportunities launched by Standard Chartered Bangladesh are geared to future-fit individuals facing an evolving work environment. Digital pathways are built into our education initiatives, and our partner community hospitals are setting the standard for community healthcare."

He added, "Standard Chartered Bangladesh is very proud to receive the award for 'Best CSR Bank' from International Finance. We hope this will help showcase our tested initiatives to the corporate sector, so that together we can achieve the large-scale impact that is required to address the need of the hour."

The bank focuses its community support measures in some key areas such as, donation of oxygen plants to three community hospitals with combined capacity of 1,700 litre/min, serving up to 400 patients per day.

The bank has a provision of life-saving medical services for critically affected Covid-19 patients, life-sustaining food and hygiene support to 125,000 individuals in 2021, and toward decent employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for 1700 beneficiaries in 2021.

The bank intends to set-up digital classrooms in 10 locations across Bangladesh to reduce technology-based inequality in the education sector in 2022, and work on digitisation of processes to expedite salary disbursement for RMG workers.

All selections were made by members of the International Finance jury. International Finance is a business and finance magazine published by UK's International Finance Publication Limited.