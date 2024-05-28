Standard Chartered Bangladesh invests in future of business education at IBA

Standard Chartered Bangladesh and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the University of Dhaka recently inaugurated two new facilities – a Conference Centre and Teacher's Lounge, along with a fully landscaped garden area.

These new campus resources, a contribution to the educational institution from Standard Chartered, reflect the Bank's commitment to nurturing the next generation of business leaders, fostering academic excellence in Bangladesh, and supporting faculty and professional development.

The Institute of Business Administration, with its long-standing reputation for producing some of the country's brightest business minds, can utilize the Conference Centre and Teacher's Lounge to boost the teaching experience for faculty, as well as the academic experience for students. The garden space will also serve as a location where students, teachers, and guests can interact and enjoy the greenery. Creating a variety of spaces – across higher education campuses – enables students, professors, and guests to share experiences, learn from one another, and network with greater ease and efficacy. The Bank's contribution will also help IBA to uphold its legacy of creating a steady stream of qualified educators, who are sharing their knowledge in Bangladesh and across the world.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Collaboration between the corporate sector and academic institutions is essential for business education to satisfy the needs of the business world. We are delighted to partner with IBA, a recognised centre of excellence in business education which, over the last six decades produced not only a large number of professionals who have been leading domestic and multinational corporates, but also presented the nation with exceptional academics, policy makers, bureaucrats, diplomats, and Governor. This initiative will help scale up on-campus facilities and resources for students and educators. By investing in a new Conference Centre and Teacher's Lounge, we are investing in the future of Bangladesh's business community. We are confident that these upgrades will enable IBA to continue to produce exceptional graduates and academicians who will spur on the nation's sustained growth and development."

Professor Mohammad A. Momen, Director, Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University, said, "The world that our future business leaders are about to inherit will be radically different from anything we have seen in the past. To harness novel technologies, navigate complicated social dynamics, and preserve our environment in that world, I feel nothing is more important than multidisciplinary thinking. I am thrilled to launch the new Conference Centre and Teachers' Lounge here at IBA in collaboration with Standard Chartered. The facilities will help deepen our current aspirations for interdisciplinary discourse outside of the formal curricula. I sincerely thank Standard Chartered for coming forward and helping us in evolving the next stage of business education in Bangladesh."

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Professor Mohammad A. Momen, Director, Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University; Jamal Ahmed Sufi, Managing Director, Charuta Private Limited; Enamul Huque, Managing Director and Head of Client Coverage, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; and Mesbah Uddin Ahamed, Head of Property, Standard Chartered Bangladesh were present during the inauguration ceremony for the Conference Centre and Teacher's Lounge.

As the nation's long-term partner in progress, Standard Chartered has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of growth and resilience. For more than 119 years, the Bank has remained dedicated to driving commerce and development by investing in communities, expanding the reach and scale of services to promote greater inclusion, and creating new opportunities for all.

The Institute of Business Administration of the University of Dhaka (IBA) is Bangladesh's premier business school. As an institution, IBA is constantly developing socially responsible global business leaders through high-quality multidisciplinary education, opportunities for experiential learning, and global partnerships.