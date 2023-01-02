Standard Chartered Bangladesh honoured as highest taxpayer

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 03:45 pm

Standard Chartered Bangladesh honoured as highest taxpayer

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 03:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

National Board of Revenue (NBR) has honoured Standard Chartered Bank (Bangladesh) as the country's highest taxpayer in the banking category for the assessment year 2021-22.

The apex authority of tax administration in Bangladesh on Sunday (1 January) handed out the top tax cards to 141 individuals and companies at a ceremony held in Dhaka for their outstanding contribution as model taxpayers in the development of the nation, reads a press release.

The accolade was received by Sabbir Ahmed, head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking at Standard Chartered Bangladesh.

"This recognition is a testament to our commitment to remain a partner in progress to Bangladesh. We have been one of the highest taxpayers in the banking category consistently over many years. It is a matter of pride for us at Standard Chartered to see that, through our significant contribution to the national exchequer, we are a force for good in the journey to the prosperity of this nation," Standard Chartered Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Naser Ezaz Bijoy said upon receiving the honour.

"Our heartiest congratulations to the National Board of Revenue for encouraging compliant taxpayers through such recognition. We believe that NBR and the private sector need to continue to work together for better Tax compliance through a simplified fiscal policy regime which will help improve the Tax to GDP ratio and propel Bangladesh further in its growth trajectory," he added

