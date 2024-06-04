Standard Chartered Bangladesh appoints Lutful Habib as head of Wealth and Retail Banking

04 June, 2024, 01:20 pm
04 June, 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has appointed Lutful Habib as Managing Director and Head of Wealth and Retail Banking. In this role, Habib will be responsible for leading the Bank's Wealth and Retail Banking division. His appointment has been effective from 1 June 2024. Prior to his recent appointment, Habib was Executive Director and Head of Retail Distribution.

Lutful Habib has a distinguished career in the banking industry, marked by a series of leadership roles and significant contributions to Standard Chartered's success. Habib joined Standard Chartered in 1999. Over the course of the last 25 years, he has been instrumental in developing and implementing innovative strategies that have enhanced customer experience, expanded market presence, furthered digital adoption, maximised resource efficiency, and helped to transform the Bank's retail banking propositions. 

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Lutful Habib as the Head of Wealth and Retail Banking (WRB) for Bangladesh. Habib has been a cornerstone of our organisation for the past 25 years – demonstrating unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership, and a profound understanding of the ever-changing operating landscape of Wealth and Retail Banking business in Bangladesh. His deep expertise will be pivotal in navigating and transforming the business to realise the true potential of Bangladesh's journey towards becoming the ninth largest consumer economy in the world."

Lutful Habib holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of West London in the United Kingdom. 

 

Standard Chartered Bangladesh

