Standard Chartered Bangladesh appoints Anil Kejriwal as Country Chief Financial Officer

06 February, 2024
Standard Chartered Bangladesh has appointed Anil Kejriwal as Chief Financial Officer. Anil will also join Standard Chartered Bangladesh's Country Management Team. He will continue on in his role as Global Head of New Financial Reporting for the Bank.

Anil joined Standard Chartered India in 2006, as Head of Finance, Wholesale Banking for South Asia. In 2012, he moved to Standard Chartered Singapore, where he held several roles over the course of last 12 years – including Global Chief Financial Officer for the Client Coverage, Corporate Finance Product, and Principal Finance.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "I am delighted to welcome Anil to Bangladesh. His deep knowledge about diverse products, strong business acumen, and leadership skills will play a pivotal role in supporting the Bank to sharpen focus; deliver enhanced performance; and create greater value for customers and colleagues. I am confident that Anil's decades of experience and knowledge of our unique global network and clients will be key in driving business momentum across Bangladesh and beyond, and help reinforce our commitment to be here for good for Bangladesh."

Anil is a Chartered Accountant, under the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Prior to joining Standard Chartered, he spent 12 years at KPMG in Mumbai and Bangalore, assuming various responsibilities related with audit and advisory functions over 12 years. Anil is a Chartered Accountant, under the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

