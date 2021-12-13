Standard Chartered arranges Green Zero-Coupon Bond for Sajida Foundation

Corporates

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 05:13 pm

Related News

Standard Chartered arranges Green Zero-Coupon Bond for Sajida Foundation

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 05:13 pm
Standard Chartered arranges Green Zero-Coupon Bond for Sajida Foundation

Standard Chartered Bank arranged the first ever Green Zero-Coupon Bond in Bangladesh for Sajida Foundation. 

The proceeds of the bond will be utilised to finance lending to different environmentally friendly and energy efficient initiatives of the micro-credit and SME clients of Sajida Foundation and the total face value of the bond is Tk1,000 million, reads a press release.

The announcement was made at a ceremony arranged at the head office of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman at Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, attended the programme as the chief guest. 

Also present were Zahida Fizza Kabir, Chief Executive Officer of Sajida Foundation; Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank; and other senior executives of these organisations.

Sajida Foundation will use the proceeds to finance expansion of their microcredit and SME lending portfolio, through investing in new and existing projects with environmental benefits. The issuance of this security will provide Sajida Foundation with an alternative source of funds, compared to a conventional term loan. Standard Chartered was the mandated lead arranger for the transaction.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress over the last decade. Yet, to achieve our collective ambition of transforming into a high-income country by 2041 while building resilience to climate change and other delta challenges, more of business-as-usual will not be enough. Green finance holds verdant possibilities for the next phase of our growth journey. We congratulate Sajida Foundation on this landmark transaction. We are grateful to Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, under whose far-sighted guidance Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission is leading the way for Green Finance in Bangladesh."

 BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said, "Green bonds have the potential to become powerful financial tools in creating positive climate action for Bangladesh, with the growing demand for investments addressing climate risks. We commend Sajida Foundation and Standard Chartered for leading the way for green finance in the MSME sector, setting a milestone in the development of a vibrant green bond market in Bangladesh."

Standard Chartered / Sajida Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

2h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

4h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

5h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

1h | Videos
Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

1h | Videos
Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

1h | Videos
Metrorail test run till Agargaon

Metrorail test run till Agargaon

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 