Standard Chartered announces a five-member jury panel to cultivate excellence in agricultural research

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has convened a panel of judges to boost innovation across its agricultural research. By forming a Jury Board, the Bank is leveraging specialist opinions from across different fields of agriculture in an attempt to ensure that all research proposals undergo a detailed and rigorous scientific evaluation process.

The Jury Panel is led by Professor AKM Nowsad Alam, Ph.D., Dean, Faculty of Fisheries, Bangladesh Agriculture University. Other members include Professor Mashura Shammi, Ph.D., Department of Environmental Science, Jahangirnagar University; Professor Md. Rostom Ali, PhD, Department of Farm Power and Machinery, Bangladesh Agriculture University; Professor Mirza Hasanuzzaman, PhD, Department of Agronomy, Faculty of Agriculture, Sher-e-Bangla Agriculture University; and Professor KBM Saiful Islam, PhD, Dean, Faculty of Animal Science & Veterinary Medicine (FASVM), Sher-e-Bangla Agriculture University. The call for research proposals will be circulated soon, reads a press release.

All members of the Jury Board are expected to critically evaluate each submission, provide constructive feedback, and select the most impactful research proposals.

Enamul Huque, managing director and head of Client Coverage, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, at Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Part of our commitment to being here for good, involves acknowledging that specialist knowledge plays a major role in effectively mobilising resources and implementing agricultural research to help build a better, more resilient, and food sufficient Bangladesh. Our newly convened five-member Jury Panel will help us to assess and identify impactful proposals that can significantly increase agricultural productivity and community well-being. We are grateful to be able to tap into this wealth of knowledge and are thankful to our Jury Board members for their enthusiastic participation."

Professor AKM Nowsad Alam, PhD, dean, Faculty of Fisheries, Bangladesh Agriculture University, said, "By launching these novel initiatives of funding quality research proposals through rigorous screening process under different disciplines of agricultural sciences, Standard Chartered has further stepped towards its corporate social responsibility through steadfastly strong ethical norms and high moral values. The Jury Board will be with Standard Chartered's very journey of such innovative activities, with utmost wisdom and unperturbed sincerity."

As a steadfast partner in Bangladesh's remarkable journey of growth and resilience, Standard Chartered upholds a legacy of commitment spanning over 119 years. Guided by an enduring dedication to progress, the Bank stands firmly in support of the country's vital agriculture sector. For over a century, Standard Chartered has invested in communities, expanded services, created new opportunities for stakeholders, and fostered inclusive initiatives – all of which exemplify the Bank's commitment to cultivating sustainable development in Bangladesh's agricultural landscape.