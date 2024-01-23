Standard Chartered and BRAC University collaborate to train next generation of financial crime fighters

Standard Chartered Bangladesh and BRAC University have launched the "FCC Certification Program," which aims to build knowledge, enhance professional development, and raise awareness on various aspects of Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC). The six-week course will be open to both graduate students and working professionals.

Jointly developed by BRAC Business School (BBS) and Standard Chartered Bangladesh, the carefully curated course will provide participants with a competitive edge – for both their current and future career endeavours. Students will develop a strong understanding of the fundamentals along with becoming adept at grasping the complex nexus of fraudulent financial activities. Course participants will be equipped with the essential skills and abilities to identify said activities; deal with the risks faced by financial institutions and other organisations; and ensure due compliance in a variety of scenarios.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "I am proud to inaugurate the Financial Crime and Compliance Certification Program in partnership with BRAC University. This strategic partnership addresses a critical skill gap and aims to equip future talents with the expertise needed to succeed in the financial sector. This is a critical milestone, where, for the first time in Bangladesh, a programme has been launched that brings banking and academia together. Standard Chartered is thrilled to be able to co-create with BRAC University – a future where young graduates enter the corporate sector with an ethical mindset and a readiness to embrace the idea that compliance is integral to building a sustainable corporate culture, to build a better Bangladesh for generations to come."

Md Masud Biswas, Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), said, "This initiative is designed to fortify participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to attain AML/CFT compliance. The certification programme aims to empower individuals by equipping them with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills, enabling them to identify, investigate, and prevent illicit financial activities. This effort is crucial in safeguarding the financial system of the institution and the nation as a whole. In an ever-evolving world, where financial crime is dynamic, we need the right skills to be future ready in the ongoing fight against financial crime."

Professor Mahboob Rahman, Ph.D, Treasurer, BRAC University, said, "I am extremely pleased to know about the partnership between BRAC Business School and Standard Chartered Bangladesh to address the need of Financial Crime and Compliance related knowledge in Bangladesh that is increasingly becoming vital for the financial industry. The FCC Certificate Program will surely provide a competitive edge to those who are willing to pursue a career in banking and finance. This industry-academia collaboration forms a strong foundation of many more such endeavours to develop talent needed in critical areas of the country in future."

The launch ceremony for the certification programme took place at the BRAC University Campus. Md Masud Biswas, Head, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU); Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Professor Mahboob Rahman, Ph.D, Treasurer, BRAC University; and other representatives were present at the event.

As the nation's long-term partner in progress, Standard Chartered has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of resilience. For more than 119 years, the Bank has been dedicated to driving commerce and growth without leaving people behind, negatively impacting the planet, or creating divisions that diminish our sense of community. As an engine of development, the Bank is committed to building and maintaining defences against financial crime.

Established in 2001, BRAC University follows a liberal arts approach to education. As an educational institution, BRAC University is dedicated to ensuring a high quality of education for students while aiming to meet the demands of contemporary times.