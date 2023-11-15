Standard Bank wins 'Gold' award for second consecutive time in Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating

Shari'ah based full-fledged islami bank, Standard Bank Limited has achieved the 'Gold' award for the second consecutive time in the 'Asia Sustainability Reporting Ratings 2023' for the sustainability report published by the bank.

Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director & COO and Md Ali Reza, EVP & CFO of the bank, received the award in a ceremony organised by The National Centre for Sustainability Reporting (NCSR) held at Hotel Raffles Jakarta on 6 November, reads a press release.

Mentionable that the National Center for Corporate Reporting (NCSR), Indonesia evaluates sustainability reporting based on the standards of internationally recognised Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Netherlands.