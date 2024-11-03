Standard Bank PLC holds 400th Board Meeting

03 November, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 12:28 am

Standard Bank PLC held its 400th Board Meeting on 31 October 2024 at the Boardroom in its Head Office, Dhaka. The Honorable Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, presided over the meeting.

The session was attended by Director & Founder Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Director & Founder Vice Chairman Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, and Directors Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, S.A.M. Hossain, Gulzar Ahmed, Md. Zahedul Hoque, A K M Abdul Alim, and Md. Abul Hossain, along with Independent Director Golam Hafiz Ahmed. The executive leadership team, including Md. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO; Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director; and Md. Mizanur Rahman, FCS, Company Secretary, were also present.

