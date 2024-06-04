Standard Bank PLC celebrates its 25th founding anniversary

04 June, 2024, 01:15 am
After completion of 25 years of glorious journey, Standard Bank PLC entered into 26th on Monday (3 June).

On this occasion, Dua program was held at the Boardroom of the bank's head office, Dhaka.

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the bank attended the programme as chief guest while Mohammad Mohon Miah, acting managing director & CEO presided over the programme.

Mohammad Manjur Alam, vice chairman of the bank, was virtually connected to the program as special guest.

Directors Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ferozur Rahman, SAM. Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, AKM Abdul Alim, Md Abul Hossain and Independent Directors Najmul Huq Chaudhury, Golam Hafiz Ahmed & AKM Delwer Hussain FCMA and Md Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director & COO; Haider Nurun Naher, SEVP & Regional Manager of Khulna Region; Md Mosharrof Hossain, SEVP & Chief Remittance Officer; Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, acting company secretary and divisional heads of the head office and heads of all the Branches along with employees of the Head Office and all the Branches physically and virtually participated in the celebration.

 Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, along with all the directors cut a cake to make the 25th anniversary memorable.

In his speech, he called upon all the members of Standard Bank family to follow the Shari'ah in conducting banking activities and expected everyone's spontaneous participation in the development & prosperity of the bank.

