Standard Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu 

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 05:55 pm

On the 47th martyrdom anniversary of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a discussion and dua mahfil was held at Standard Bank Limited. 

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the Bank and former President of FBCCI, commemorated Bangabandhu and prayed for the forgiveness of the souls of all the martyrs of August 15 in the court of Almighty Allah, said a press release. 

"Bangladesh would not have been born if he had not been born. The man (Bangabandhu) was not given time by the traitorous conspirators to build the Golden Bangla of his dream. If he had survived today, Bangladesh could have become a developed country much earlier," he said. 

Vice Chairman Ferdous Ali Khan, Directors Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, Mdand Manjur Alam, SandAandMand Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Mdand Zahedul Hoque, Al-haj Mohammed Yousuf Chowhdury, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, A K M Abdul Alim, Mdand Abul Hossain, Independent Directors Najmul Huq Chaudhury, Golam Hafiz Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director, CRO  and CAMLCO Mdand Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M Latif Hasan, Head of Business Development and SBL Shari`ah Secretariat Mdand Mohon Miah, SEVP and Head of Human Resources Division Alkona Kand Choudhuri, SEVP and Regional Manager of Khulna Region Haider Nurun Naher, acting Company Secretary Mdand Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, SBL Branch Managers and Deputy Managers and Head Office Departments' Heads participated in the event virtually. 

