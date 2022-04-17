Standard Bank organises webinar on role of zakat on poverty alleviation

Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) has organised a webinar titled "Role of Zakat on Poverty Alleviation" on 13 April to highlight the contribution of Zakat in eliminating economic inequality, alleviating poverty and above all in establishing a cooperative society.

Coordinator of SBL Islami Bank Conversion Project, Head of Business Development and Head of SBL Shari'ah Secretariat Md Mohon Miah presided over the seminar, read a press release.

Member of Shari'ah Supervisory Committees of several Islamic banks and financial institutions and Associate Professor of Department of Islamic Studies, National University of Bangladesh Dr Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi graced the seminar as Keynote Speaker.

Dr Elahi, in his keynote address, discussed the importance and significance of Zakat in Islam and advised everyone to pay Zakat in order to eliminate economic inequality and alleviate poverty.

Md Mohon Miah called upon all participants to be sincere to pay Zakat.

Executives, high officials and employees of the bank were virtually connected to the seminar.

The seminar concluded with a Question & Answer session on Zakat.