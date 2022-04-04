Standard Bank organises seminar on Ramadan Taqwah and banking

In honour of the holy month of Ramadan, Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) virtually organised a seminar titled "Ramadan Taqwah and Banking" Sunday (3 April) marking the first day of Ramadan.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood presided over the seminar while eminent Islamic scholar, Associate Professor of Asian University of Bangladesh and Member of SBL Shariah Supervisory Committee Dr Md Saifullah graced the seminar as the keynote speaker, reads a press release.

Dr Md Saifullah, in his keynote address, discussed the importance and significance of the month of Ramadan in Islam and advised to act accordingly.

Managing Director & CEO of the bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood thanked Md Saifullah for attending the seminar and called upon all participants to realise the importance of Ramadan as well as observe the lesson of the holy month at all stages of life.

Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M Latif Hasan, Coordinator of SBL Islami Bank Conversion Project, Head of Business Development and Head of SBL Shariah Secretariat Md Mohon Miah, Head of Human Resources Division Alkona K Choudhuri and acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza, along with all executives, high officials and employees of the bank were virtually connected to the seminar.