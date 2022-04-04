Standard Bank organises seminar on Ramadan Taqwah and banking

Corporates

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 04:16 pm

Related News

Standard Bank organises seminar on Ramadan Taqwah and banking

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 04:16 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

In honour of the holy month of Ramadan, Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) virtually organised a seminar titled "Ramadan Taqwah and Banking" Sunday (3 April) marking the first day of Ramadan.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood presided over the seminar while eminent Islamic scholar, Associate Professor of Asian University of Bangladesh and Member of SBL Shariah Supervisory Committee Dr Md Saifullah graced the seminar as the keynote speaker, reads a press release.

Dr Md Saifullah, in his keynote address, discussed the importance and significance of the month of Ramadan in Islam and advised to act accordingly.

Managing Director & CEO of the bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood thanked Md Saifullah for attending the seminar and called upon all participants to realise the importance of Ramadan as well as observe the lesson of the holy month at all stages of life.

Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M Latif Hasan, Coordinator of SBL Islami Bank Conversion Project, Head of Business Development and Head of SBL Shariah Secretariat Md Mohon Miah, Head of Human Resources Division Alkona K Choudhuri and acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza, along with all executives, high officials and employees of the bank were virtually connected to the seminar.

Standard Bank Limited (SBL) / Ramadan / webinar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Made with Love: Where art meets productivity

6h | Brands
HCCL has around 200 enlisted caregivers, of whom more than 100 are actively engaged. Photo: Courtesy

HCCL: A tech-driven home care solution for your loved elderly ones

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Note merged with S Series to become the default android 

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

5h | Videos
Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

5h | Videos
How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

21h | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online