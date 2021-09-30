Standard Bank organises its town hall meeting 2021

Standard Bank organises its town hall meeting 2021

Standard Bank Limited (SBL) has organised its town hall meeting 2021 virtually on Thursday.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood presided over the meeting and shared guidelines for future operations of the bank, said an SBL press release.

Additional Managing Director Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Coordinator of SBL Islami Bank Conversion Project Md Mohon Miah, Head of Human Resources Department Alkana K Chowdhury along with officers and employees of all branches and head offices of the bank were present during the meeting.   

Standard Bank Limited (SBL) / Town Hall Meeting

