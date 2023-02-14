Standard Bank Ltd's 372nd board meeting held

The 372nd board meeting of Standard Bank Ltd was held on Tuesday (13 February) at the boardroom of the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The meeting was attended by the bank's Vice Chairman Kazi Khurram Ahmed, Directors Messers Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ferdous Ali Khan, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, Md Monzur Alam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, A K M Abdul Alim, Md Abul Hossain and Independent Directors Najmul Huq Chaudhury and Golam Hafiz Ahmed.

Managing Director and CEO Md. Habibur Rahman, Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M Latif Hasan and Company Secretary (acting) Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA also attended the meeting.