Standard Bank Limited elects Ferdous Ali Khan as vice-chairman

Ferdous Ali Khan has been elected as the vice-chairman of the board of directors of Standard Bank Limited in its 351st meeting held on 23 December 2021.

A pioneer in the tailoring industry, Khan founded the country's renowned tailoring brand "Ferdous Tailors & Fabrics".

Established in 1980, "Ferdous Tailors & Fabrics" currently has several branches in various prime locations of the country.

Khan has set up a world-class central factory to ensure high standards and efficient operations to cater for the needs of the clients.

Besides, he has made a remarkable contribution to the education sector in his hometown, Dinajpur by founding "Ferdous Ali Khan Model School & College".

Khan is actively associated with many socio-cultural organisations. He is a member of Uttara Club Ltd, Army Golf Club and BCI, Dhaka.

The businessman origins from a respectable Muslim family of Dinajpur. His father, late Siddique Ali Khan was a renowned businessman of Dinajpur.

Khan is a family man and father to two daughters and a son.