Standard Bank hosts luncheon for underprivileged children on National Mourning Day

As a part of observing the 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day, Standard Bank Limited organised a luncheon for over 1,000 underprivileged children.

The initiative was carried out at the Sir Salimullah Muslim Orphanage, Chhotamoni Nibas and Child Day Care Centre, Nurul Uloom Nahuis Sunnah Madrasa and Orphanage, Jamia Saidia Arabia Madrasa, Emdadia Arabia Madrasa in Dhaka and Bhavanipur Girls Orphanage and Madrasa, Gazipur on Sunday (15 August), reads a press release.

A doa mahfil was held before starting the luncheon and prayers were offered for the forgiveness of departed souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his family members and other martyrs of 15 August, 1975, and prayers were offered for enlivening the ideals of Bangabandhu in our heart at all stages of our national life.

High officials of the bank and teachers and employees of the madrasa and orphanages were present at the moment.