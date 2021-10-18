Standard Bank hosts lunch for underprivileged children on Sheikh Russel's birthday

Standard Bank Limited has organised a lunch and doa mahfil for the underprivileged children to mark the 56th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The luncheon was organised for all the children living in Sir Salimullah Muslim Orphanage, Chhotomony Shishu Nibash Orphanage and Day Care and Baby Mess in the capital on Monday, said a press release.

Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director and COO of Standard Bank, was present at the event.

Special prayers were offered for the peace of Sheikh Russel's departed soul.

Among others, Sohel A Rahmani, head of BC and CA division, Mejba Uddin Ahmed, public relations officer of the bank, and teachers of the three orphanages were also present on the occasion.