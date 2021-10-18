Standard Bank hosts lunch for underprivileged children on Sheikh Russel's birthday

Corporates

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 08:23 pm

Related News

Standard Bank hosts lunch for underprivileged children on Sheikh Russel's birthday

Special prayers were offered for the peace of Sheikh Russel's departed soul

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 08:23 pm
Standard Bank hosts lunch for underprivileged children on Sheikh Russel&#039;s birthday

Standard Bank Limited has organised a lunch and doa mahfil for the underprivileged children to mark the 56th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The luncheon was organised for all the children living in Sir Salimullah Muslim Orphanage, Chhotomony Shishu Nibash Orphanage and Day Care and Baby Mess in the capital on Monday, said a press release. 

Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director and COO of Standard Bank, was present at the event. 

Special prayers were offered for the peace of Sheikh Russel's departed soul.

Among others, Sohel A Rahmani, head of BC and CA division, Mejba Uddin Ahmed, public relations officer of the bank, and teachers of the three orphanages were also present on the occasion.

Banking

Standard Bank / Sheikh Russel Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij