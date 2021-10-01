Standard Bank holds Town Hall Meeting 2021

Standard Bank Limited has recently organised its Town Hall Meeting 2021.

Keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the meeting was organised on a virtual platform, the bank said in a press statement.

Managing Director & CEO of the bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood presided over the meeting.

Additional Managing Director Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Coordinator of SBL Islami Bank Conversion Project Md Mohon Miah, Head of Human Resources Department Alkana K Chowdhury and other senior officials of the bank's head office were connected to the meeting virtually.

CEO Maqsood, in his address, thanked everyone for their responsible work ignoring life risk during this outbreak of the coronavirus and advised them to adhere to hygiene rules and wish them all good health.

He emphasised on continuing the trend of improvement of the bank and gave directions to achieve the future goals.