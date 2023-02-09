Standard Bank holds managers’ business discussion meeting

Standard Bank Limited organised managers' business discussion meeting at Standard Bank Learning Center at its head office in Dhaka on 6 February.

Managers of 40 important branches of Dhaka region participated in the meeting, reads a press release.

Managing Director & CEO of the bank Md Habibur Rahman presided over the meeting.

In his address, Habibur Rahman discussed about overall business and set business goals for the year 2023 and gave directions to address the ongoing global challenges due to the Russia-Ukraine war, USD crisis and its impact on trade & commerce in Bangladesh.

Among others, additional managing director, CRO & CAMLCO Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director & COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director & CBO M Latif Hasan, head of Business Development & SBL Shari`ah Secretariat Md Mohon Miah and high officials of head office were present at the meeting.

