Standard Bank holds its Town Hall Meeting

Standard Bank Limited organised a Town Hall Meeting on 22 June.

Keeping in mind the Corona virus pandemic situation, the meeting was organised on a virtual platform with all the officers and employees of all branches and head offices of the bank, reads a press release.

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the bank and former International Director of Lions Clubs International & former president of FBCCI, was present on the occasion as the chief guest while Managing Director & CEO of the bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood presided over the meeting.

Additional Managing Director, CRO & CAMLCO Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director & COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director & CBO M Latif Hasan, Coordinator of SBL Islami Bank Conversion Project Md Mohon Miah, Head of Human Resources Division Alkona K Choudhuri and acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA attended the meeting.

In his keynote address, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed sought the blessing of the almighty Allah for everyone's good health.

He called upon all to consider Standard Bank as their family and to work together as family members for the overall development of the bank.

Managing Director and CEO Maqsood thanked everyone and gave directions for achieving the annual business targets of the bank.