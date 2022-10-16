Standard Bank holds business review meeting

Corporates

16 October, 2022, 07:20 pm
Standard Bank holds business review meeting

Standard Bank Ltd held its "Business Review Meeting" in two phases on 13 and 16 October at Metropolitan Chamber Building, Dhaka.

Managers of 31 branches of the bank located in Dhaka region along with senior officials of the head office attended the meeting, reads a press release. 

Chairman of the bank and former president of FBCCI Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed virtually joined the meeting. 

He called upon everyone including the managers to be more humane and responsible in providing customer service as well as successfully fulfilling their professional goals and responsibilities. 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood presided over the meeting. 

In his speech, Maqsood instructed the managers to be uncompromising in compliance of Shari'ah guidelines. 

He reviewed present business portfolio, discussed on the annual business target for 2022 and emphasised on investment disbursement and collection as well as gave directions for achieving the target.

Among others Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M Latif Hasan, head of Business Development and SBL Shari`ah Secretariat Md Mohon Miah, SEVP and head of Human Resources Division Alkona K Choudhuri and SEVP and Regional Manager of Khulna region Haider Nurun Naher were present at the meeting.

 

