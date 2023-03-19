Standard Bank holds 'Business Review Meeting- 2023'

Standard Bank Limited organised a "Business Review Meeting- 2023" at RRF Convension Hall in Jashore on 18 March with the participation of Head of Branches of Khulna region.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Md Habibur Rahman presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

In his address, the MD discussed overall business and set business strategies for the year 2023 and gave directions to address the ongoing global challenges.

Among others Additional Managing Director and CRO Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Head of Business Development & SBL Shari`ah Secretariat Md Mohon Miah, SEVP & Khulna Regional Manager Haider Nurun Naher and Chief Financial Officer Md Ali Reza were also present at the meeting.