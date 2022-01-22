Standard Bank holds Annual Business Conference

Corporates

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 06:17 pm

Standard Bank holds Annual Business Conference

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 06:17 pm
Standard Bank holds Annual Business Conference

Standard Bank Ltd holds its Annual Business Conference-2022 on 17 January. 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood presided over the virtual conference, said a press release. 

In his keynote address, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed expressed satisfaction for the previous success achieved by the bank and congratulated all the employees of the bank for their contribution towards that success. 

He emphasized on providing quality services and providing dynamic multipurpose banking services based on modern technology in order to continue the trend of improvement of the bank. 

Managers of all branches of SBL also attended the conference virtually. 

Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, in his speech, discussed various issues including business review and debt collection and presented the annual business target for 2022 and gave directions for achieving the target.

Among others Additional Managing Director, CRO & CAMLCO Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M Latif Hasan, Coordinator of SBL Islami Bank Conversion Project Md Mohon Miah, head of Human Resources Division Alkona K Choudhuri and acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA were present at the conference.

 

Standard Bank

