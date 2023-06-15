Standard Bank holds 40th meeting of the Shari`ah supervisory committee

Corporates

Press Release
15 June, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 06:48 pm

Related News

Standard Bank holds 40th meeting of the Shari`ah supervisory committee

Press Release
15 June, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 06:48 pm
Standard Bank holds 40th meeting of the Shari`ah supervisory committee

The 40th meeting of the Shari`ah Supervisory Committee of Standard Bank Ltd was held on 11 June at SBL board room of its head office in Dhaka. 

In presence of Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the bank and observer of the committee and Kazi Khurram Ahmed, vice chairman of the bank and observer of the committee; Dr Muhammad Saifullah, chairman of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee presided over the meeting, reads a press release. 

The meeting was attended by Fariduddin Ahmed, member; Dr Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, member; Muhammad Mansur Al Haq, member and Md Habibur Rahman, managing director & CEO of the bank. 

Among others Md Mohon Miah, head of Business Development and head of SBL Shari`ah Secretariat and Md Ali Reza, acting company secretary were also present in the meeting.
 

Standard Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

7h | Panorama
Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

11h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

1d | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

1h | TBS SPORTS
Is there any good news for job-seekers?

Is there any good news for job-seekers?

2h | TBS Insight
Russian N weapons in hands of Belarus

Russian N weapons in hands of Belarus

28m | TBS World
How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

8h | TBS Money Flow

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Indian woman held with 1800 grams cocaine at Dhaka airport