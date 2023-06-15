Standard Bank holds 40th meeting of the Shari`ah supervisory committee

The 40th meeting of the Shari`ah Supervisory Committee of Standard Bank Ltd was held on 11 June at SBL board room of its head office in Dhaka.

In presence of Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the bank and observer of the committee and Kazi Khurram Ahmed, vice chairman of the bank and observer of the committee; Dr Muhammad Saifullah, chairman of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The meeting was attended by Fariduddin Ahmed, member; Dr Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, member; Muhammad Mansur Al Haq, member and Md Habibur Rahman, managing director & CEO of the bank.

Among others Md Mohon Miah, head of Business Development and head of SBL Shari`ah Secretariat and Md Ali Reza, acting company secretary were also present in the meeting.

