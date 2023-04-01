Standard Bank holds 373rd board meeting

Corporates

Press Release 
01 April, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 07:41 pm

Related News

Standard Bank holds 373rd board meeting

Press Release 
01 April, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 07:41 pm
Standard Bank holds 373rd board meeting

Standard Bank Ltd held its 373rd Board Meeting on Thursday (30 March) at the Boardroom of the bank's Head Office in the capital. 

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the Board of Directors presided over the meeting, reads a press release. 

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman Kazi Khurram Ahmed, Directors Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ferdous Ali Khan, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, Md Manjur Alam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, AKM Abdul Alim, Md Abul Hossain and Independent Directors Najmul Huq Chaudhury and Golam Hafiz Ahmed.

Managing Director & CEO Md Habibur Rahman, Additional Managing Director, CRO & CAMLCO Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director & COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director & CBO M Latif Hasan, Head of Business Development & Head of SBL Shari`ah Secretariat Md Mohon Miah and Acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza were also present at the meeting. 

Standard Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

10h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

9h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

2h | TBS Stories
‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

4h | TBS World
Billionaire’s exceptional collection

Billionaire’s exceptional collection

5h | TBS Stories
It's good time to invest in growing companies

It's good time to invest in growing companies

9h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared