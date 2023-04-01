Standard Bank holds 373rd board meeting

Standard Bank Ltd held its 373rd Board Meeting on Thursday (30 March) at the Boardroom of the bank's Head Office in the capital.

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the Board of Directors presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman Kazi Khurram Ahmed, Directors Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ferdous Ali Khan, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, Md Manjur Alam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, AKM Abdul Alim, Md Abul Hossain and Independent Directors Najmul Huq Chaudhury and Golam Hafiz Ahmed.

Managing Director & CEO Md Habibur Rahman, Additional Managing Director, CRO & CAMLCO Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director & COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director & CBO M Latif Hasan, Head of Business Development & Head of SBL Shari`ah Secretariat Md Mohon Miah and Acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza were also present at the meeting.