Standard Bank holds 371st board meeting

Standard Bank Ltd held it 371st Board Meeting on Wednesday (18 January) at the Boardroom of the bank's Head Office, Dhaka.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

It was attended by Vice-Chairman Kazi Khurram Ahmed, Directors Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ferdous Ali Khan, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, Md Manjur Alam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, AKM Abdul Alim, Md Abul Hossain and Independent Directors Najmul Huq Chaudhury and Golam Hafiz Ahmed.

Managing Director & CEO (CC) Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director & COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director & CBO M Latif Hasan and acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza also attended the meeting.