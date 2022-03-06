Standard Bank holds 355th board meeting

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 04:55 pm

Standard Bank holds 355th board meeting

Standard Bank Ltd held its 355th board meeting on 03 March at MCCI Building in Dhaka. 

Chairman of the Board of Directors Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, read a press release.

It was attended by Vice Chairman Ferdous Ali Khan, directors Messers Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ferozur Rahman, Md Monzur Alam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Al-haj Mohammed Yousuf Chowhdury, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, A K M Abdul Alim, Md Abul Hossain and independent directors Najmul Huq Chaudhury and Golam Hafiz Ahmed.

Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director, CRO  and CAMLCO Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M Latif Hasan, Coordinator of SBL Islami Bank Conversion Project, head of Business Development and head of SBL Shari`ah Secretariat Md Mohon Miahand and acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA also attended the meeting.

