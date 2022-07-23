Standard Bank holds 23rd Annual General Meeting

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 03:42 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Standard Bank Limited was held virtually on Thursday (21 July) at 11am.

The AGM, presided over by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, was attended by shareholders and directors of the bank.

All the shareholders present in the AGM duly voted to approve all the agendas including 3% stock and 3% cash dividend for the year 2021, reads a press release.

Vice Chairman Ferdous Ali Khan; Directors Messers Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, Md Manjur Alam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-Haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam,  Md Zahedul Hoque, Gulzar Ahmed, Al-Haj Mohd. Yousuf Chowdhury, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, AKM Abdul Alim,  Md Abul Hossain, Independent Directors Najmul Huq Chaudhury and Golam Hafiz Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director M Latif Hasan, Head of Business Development and SBL Shariah Secretariat Md Mohan Mia, Shafiqul Islam FCA, Partner of the Bank's External Auditor Shafiq Basak & Co; Independent Scrutinizer Iqbal Hossain FCA and other shareholders joined the meeting on a virtual platform.

Acting Company Secretary of the Bank Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA conducted the AGM while Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed briefly presented the business indicators of the Bank and Directors' Report for the year 2021 to the shareholders. He sincerely thanked all participants including the esteemed shareholders of the bank for their active participation and sincere cooperation as well as expressed his gratitude towards the regulatory bodies.

He also wished the best to all and advised them to follow the hygiene rules during this pandemic period. He called on all the officers and staff of the bank to work towards increasing the profit of the bank and paying attractive dividends in the future.

The Managing Director & CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood delivered a welcome speech to the shareholders at the outset of the meeting.



