Standard Bank donates Tk4 crore to PM’s shelter scheme 

Standard Bank Limited has donated Tk4 crore to the project of "House with land for the homeless people", announced by the prime minister.

Former President of FBCCI and honorable chairman of the Board of Directors of Standard Bank Limited Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmad handed over the donation cheque to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in an event organised at the Prime Minister's Office on 15 January, reads a press release.

Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, secretary general of Bangladesh Association of Banks was present on the ocassion.

Since its inception, as a part of its social responsibility Standard Bank Limited has always been an active part of various humanitarian programs. Like before, Standard Bank is committed to stand by the people at times of natural disasters or pandemic and contribute to the welfare of the country and people in the future.

