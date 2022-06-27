Standard Bank donates Tk10 crore to PM’s relief fund

Standard Bank Limited donated Tk10 crore to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the flood affected people of the country.

Chairman of the bank Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed handed over the cheque to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary of prime minister Monday (27 June), reads a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the programme through video conferencing.

Vice Chairman of the bank Ferdous Ali Khan was also present at the moment.

It is to be noted that since its inception, as a part of its social responsibility Standard Bank Limited has always been an active part of various humanitarian programmes. Previously during the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the bank provided hand sanitisers, relief and food items to the people and has been involved in the development of healthcare services.